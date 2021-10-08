Acme United to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 12 at 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT.



The conference will be held both virtually and in person at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air in Los Angeles. Chairman and CEO Walter Johnsen will provide a business overview of Acme United and also meet one-on-one with institutional investors at the conference.