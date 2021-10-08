checkAd

CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer Expands to Cover Nearly Half of the U.S. Population

Rollout Gives Consumers Access to Highly Competitive Offers, While Opening Up Fresh Used Inventory to Dealers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 announced today that it will expand its latest digital retailing feature, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, to additional markets. Consumers in the following areas can now sell their car 100% online through CarGurus: Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington D.C. These locations expand on prior launches announced in July and September, and enable nearly half of U.S. consumers to access this service.

CarGurus lets consumers sell their vehicles digitally, they instantly get the best offer from thousands of dealerships in the CarGurus/CarOffer network and that vehicle can be picked up at their desired location. For consumers looking to sell their vehicle, this all-digital transaction is efficient, convenient and competitive, bringing forth not just an instant offer, but the best offer from in-network dealers. In turn, dealers that are part of the CarGurus/CarOffer network gain access to a new stream of inventory and are well positioned to compete with national retailers for pre-owned vehicles.

“Finding a solution that meets the needs of the consumer and dealer was the priority behind CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “We took the powerful network of the CarOffer wholesale trading platform and aimed it toward consumers, uniting dealers and consumers by providing the best, instant offer where both the consumer and dealer win. This has catapulted CarGurus’ automotive digital retailing capabilities to a new level, adding unique depth to the shopping, valuation, and financing pre-qualification experience we offer.”

“Selling my car on CarGurus was a smooth and easy process that I would recommend to my friends and family,” said Hoang Le, from Wylie, Texas. “It was a fantastic service whose seamless experience was matched by the equally great instant offer for my car. The offer was exactly the value I had hoped to receive for my vehicle and that made it an easy decision since other online sites could not come close to matching it.”

