Hereby we announce the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) of AB Linas Agro Group, registered address Smėlynės St. 2C, Panevėžys, Lithuania, code 148030011, (hereinafter – the Company) is convened.

Update: by the decision of the Board of AB Linas Agro Group, adopted on 8 October, 2021, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders agenda clause No. 7 is revised, documents supplementing the agenda of the Meeting added

With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and being unable to accurately predict further decisions and restrictions, we strongly recommend all shareholders to participate in the Meeting by taking the opportunity to vote in advance.

If on the day of the Meeting restrictions related to pandemic including the quarantine will be valid in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania or Vilnius city municipality and events or gatherings organized in closed areas will be banned or restricted, or any other restrictions are imposed, the participation in the Meeting would be possible only by voting in writing in advance by filling in the General Voting Ballot.



The date, time and venue of the Meeting – 29 October, 2021 at 10.00 a.m., Radisson Blu Royal Astorija Hotel, Symphony Hall (Didžioji St. 35/2, Vilnius, Lithuania).



Accounting day of the Meeting is 22 October, 2021. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting.



The Rights Accounting day is 16 November, 2021. Only the persons who are the shareholders of the Company at the end of the Rights Accounting day shall have proprietary rights.



On the day the Meeting is convened the total number of the Company's shares is 158,940,398, and the number of shares granting voting rights is 158,172,426. The own shares in amount of 767,972 acquired by the Company do not grant voting rights. The ISIN code of the Company's shares is LT0000128092.



Agenda of the Meeting:

Presentation of the Company’s Audit Committee Activity Report. Presentation of the independent auditors’ report. Presentation of the Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2020/2021. Approval of Company’s Remuneration Report. Approval of the consolidated and the Company‘s set of financial statements for the financial year ended 30 June, 2021. Approval of the Distribution of the Company‘s Profit (Loss). Election of the audit company to audit Company‘s financial statements and establishment of the payment for the services. Increase of the Company‘s share capital; Revocation of the pre-emption right of all shareholders of the Company to acquire the newly issued shares in order to grant shares of the Company free of charge to the employees and/or members of the Company’s corporate bodies; Approval of a new wording of the Articles of Association of the Company; Approval of terms and conditions regarding the payment of the subscribed shares; Change of the registered office of the Company.

Initiator of convening of the Meeting is the Board of the Company.