AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG | 14 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 15:18 | The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. BASF SE (Initiation) Chemicals MCap EUR 58bn

BUY PT EUR 91.00 (+44% potential) BASF is the world's largest chemicals company. Over the last years, selective portfolio transactions have added a little more spice to a company that would otherwise be seen as a proxy for the economy. Coupled with an attractive dividend yield, this warrants a closer look. Read What's it all about? The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. Coupled with a history of 20 years of stable or increasing dividends and an attractive valuation, this makes for a compelling investment case for investors looking for relatively safe yields (> 5% dividends) in a world otherwise lacking these. Share price weakness due to feedstock inflation should be seen as a buying opportunity. We initiate with a BUY recommendation with PT EUR 91.00, based on DCF.



