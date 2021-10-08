AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield
The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. Coupled with a history of 20 years of stable or increasing dividends and an attractive valuation, this makes for a compelling investment case for investors looking for relatively safe yields (> 5% dividends) in a world otherwise lacking these. Share price weakness due to feedstock inflation should be seen as a buying opportunity. We initiate with a BUY recommendation with PT EUR 91.00, based on DCF.
