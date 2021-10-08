checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
08.10.2021, 15:18  |  14   |   |   

The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company.

 

BASF SE (Initiation)

 

Chemicals

MCap EUR 58bn


BUY

PT EUR 91.00 (+44% potential)

 

BASF is the world's largest chemicals company. Over the last years, selective portfolio transactions have added a little more spice to a company that would otherwise be seen as a proxy for the economy. Coupled with an attractive dividend yield, this warrants a closer look.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. Coupled with a history of 20 years of stable or increasing dividends and an attractive valuation, this makes for a compelling investment case for investors looking for relatively safe yields (> 5% dividends) in a world otherwise lacking these. Share price weakness due to feedstock inflation should be seen as a buying opportunity. We initiate with a BUY recommendation with PT EUR 91.00, based on DCF.

BASF Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield The largest chemicals company in the world has slowly transformed itself through selective divestments and acquisitions into a less cyclical, more innovative company. Coupled with a history of 20 years of stable or increasing dividends and an attractive valuation, this makes for a compelling investment case for investors looking for relatively safe yields (> 5% dividends) in a world otherwise lacking these. Share price weakness due to feedstock inflation should be seen as a buying opportunity.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Beiersdorf AG - Skin in the game; Initiation
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: BASF AG - Almost like the bund, but with yield
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Biogen legt vor, Formycon wird nachziehen
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Vossloh AG - Re-rating is well underway
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Westwing AG - A very comfy investment
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrAktien: BioNTech, Lufthansa, TeamViewer, TUI, BASF und russische Aktien - die 4investors Top-News
4investors | Kommentare
07.10.21Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
07.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: BASF für Baader Bank eine 'Top Stock Idea' - Bleibt 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
07.10.21ANALYSE/Baader: BASF und Norma auf Empfehlungsliste - Linde und Zalando entfernt
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
07.10.21BAADER BANK stuft BASF SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
07.10.21BASF Aktie: Kommt der große Kurseinbruch?
4investors | Kommentare
07.10.21Ministerpräsident Woidke sieht Tesla als Magnet für Investitionen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21AKTIEN-FLASH: BASF am Tagestief nach Verkaufsempfehlung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Klimaschutz: Umwelthilfe verklagt auch Wintershall Dea
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für BASF auf 82 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen