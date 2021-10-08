HighCo Shareholding as 30/09/2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.10.2021, 15:18 | | 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 15:18 | INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meeting) September 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 815 702 25 012 546 23 196 844 August 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 786 185 25 020 156 23 233 971 July 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 788 578 25 020 256 23 231 678 June 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 794 418 25 021 756 23 227 338 May 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 688 963 25 122 156 23 433 193 April 30, 2021 22 421 332 1 656 609 25 126 894 23 470 285 March 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 650 420 24 890 674 23 240 254 February 28, 2021 22 421 332 1 645 996 24 893 274 23 247 278 January 31, 2021 22 421 332 1 633 480 24 893 773 23 260 293 December 31, 2020 22 421 332 1 631 028 24 893 873 23 262 845 (*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.





Disclaimer