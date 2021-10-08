HighCo Shareholding as 30/09/2021
INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)
Date of settlement
of information
|Total number of shares
|Number of shares without voting rights (*)
|Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**)
|Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting)
|September 30, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 815 702
|25 012 546
|23 196 844
|August 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 786 185
|25 020 156
|23 233 971
|July 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 788 578
|25 020 256
|23 231 678
|June 30, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 794 418
|25 021 756
|23 227 338
|May 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 688 963
|25 122 156
|23 433 193
|April 30, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 656 609
|25 126 894
|23 470 285
|March 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 650 420
|24 890 674
|23 240 254
|February 28, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 645 996
|24 893 274
|23 247 278
|January 31, 2021
|22 421 332
|1 633 480
|24 893 773
|23 260 293
|December 31, 2020
|22 421 332
|1 631 028
|24 893 873
|23 262 845
(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.
