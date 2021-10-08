Tech Data, a Legacy Company of TD SYNNEX Awarded the 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year from Nutanix

Nutanix recognized Tech Data as the sole recipient of the 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year award. Tech Data was recognized for its accomplishments in Broad Channel, Target Partner, and top-line growth.

TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced their legacy company, Tech Data, has been awarded Nutanix’s 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year award. The award was presented during the Partner Xchange keynote session at the Nutanix Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference.

“We’re thrilled to have honored Tech Data at Partner Xchange this year for their continued success with our customers,” said Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of Worldwide Channels, Nutanix. “Tech Data stood out for its creative and impactful program offerings, joint business planning, operational excellence, transacting partner breadth, ROI, and business development resulting in increased pipeline. As customers continue to migrate to and innovate with hybrid multicloud solutions, we’re excited to recognize partners like Tech Data for their outstanding efforts.”

“We’re proud of our strong partnership with Nutanix, an industry-leading expert in hybrid multicloud computing that supports our work driving the successful implementation of next-generation technologies for our clients,” said Michael Urban, president of Americas, TD SYNNEX. “Our long standing relationship with Nutanix began in 2014 and only continues to gain momentum. As our company moves forward into this exciting new chapter, we’re looking forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership, helping our customers stay innovative, competitive, and forward-thinking.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors.

