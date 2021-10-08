checkAd

Tech Data, a Legacy Company of TD SYNNEX Awarded the 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year from Nutanix

TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem announced their legacy company, Tech Data, has been awarded Nutanix’s 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year award. The award was presented during the Partner Xchange keynote session at the Nutanix Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference.

Nutanix recognized Tech Data as the sole recipient of the 2021 Americas Distributor of the Year award. Tech Data was recognized for its accomplishments in Broad Channel, Target Partner, and top-line growth.

“We’re thrilled to have honored Tech Data at Partner Xchange this year for their continued success with our customers,” said Christian Alvarez, senior vice president of Worldwide Channels, Nutanix. “Tech Data stood out for its creative and impactful program offerings, joint business planning, operational excellence, transacting partner breadth, ROI, and business development resulting in increased pipeline. As customers continue to migrate to and innovate with hybrid multicloud solutions, we’re excited to recognize partners like Tech Data for their outstanding efforts.”

“We’re proud of our strong partnership with Nutanix, an industry-leading expert in hybrid multicloud computing that supports our work driving the successful implementation of next-generation technologies for our clients,” said Michael Urban, president of Americas, TD SYNNEX. “Our long standing relationship with Nutanix began in 2014 and only continues to gain momentum. As our company moves forward into this exciting new chapter, we’re looking forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership, helping our customers stay innovative, competitive, and forward-thinking.”

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

2021 SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

