Fluent Ranked in Five Leading Categories in Adjust’s First-Ever Partner Benchmarks Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent , Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, announced today that it has ranked in five leading categories in Adjust’s first-ever Partner Benchmarks Report , a new guide outlining key trends within the advertising ecosystem to help app marketers make smarter, data-driven decisions.

The leading performance marketing company ranked in the top 20 for both Global and North American markets, with multiple wins for advertising innovation in gaming

Fluent placed in the top 20 for advertisers in gaming on iOS, taking #20 globally and #14 for North America. The company also ranked #20 for advertisers in gaming on Android and #16 for advertisers in gaming on iOS, both within the North American market. Finally, Fluent landed #20 for advertisers on iOS across all verticals, including gaming, entertainment, and e-commerce.

According to Adjust’s Global Trends Report , gaming is the largest mobile vertical this year, with player spending projected to reach $117 billion by 2023, for both iOS and Android devices. Marketers within the gaming landscape can leverage Fluent’s rich first-party data and proprietary mobile web inventory to identify incremental audiences, increase installation numbers, and drive down-funnel actions like an in-game purchase or level completion.

“Connecting marketers with the quality data and insights they need to meet their growth objectives has always been Fluent’s North Star, and being recognized by Adjust, particularly for our work in the gaming sector, is an incredible accolade as we near the end of the year,” said Matt Conlin, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Fluent. “Adjust’s report found that game installations skyrocketed 41% in 2021 alone, which is why we’re continuing to invest heavily in our proprietary technology to meet our gaming clients’ demand for best-in-class growth solutions and user acquisition programs.”

Adjust’s Partner Benchmarks Report was compiled based on over 6 billion paid installs and 160 billion sessions from 5,460 apps across 272 networks. Adjust’s customers operate in 246 countries in total, including North America, EMEA and APAC. This report specifically outlines how Adjust’s data ties into larger trends within the advertising ecosystem, and references other reports, such as Adjust’s Mobile App Trends Report 2021 .

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent , Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with an expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party data asset of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent, Inc. drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City.

About Adjust

Adjust is the mobile marketing analytics platform trusted by growth-driven marketers around the world, with solutions for measuring and optimizing campaigns and protecting user data. Adjust powers thousands of apps with built-in intelligence and automation, backed by responsive global customer support.

In 2021, Adjust was acquired by AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP), a leading marketing platform providing developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. Learn more about Adjust at www.adjust.com .