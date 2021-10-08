checkAd

LTC Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) announced today that the Company will release third quarter earnings on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after market close.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time), to provide commentary on the Company’s performance and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

Interested parties may access the live conference call via the following:

Webcast

 

www.LTCReit.com

USA Toll-Free Number

 

1-844-200-6205

Canada Toll-Free Number

 

1-833-950-0062

Conference Access Code

 

404243

Conference Call Replay

A replay of the call will be available one hour after the live call and through November 12, 2021.

USA Toll-Free Number

 

1-866-813-9430

International Number

 

+44 204 525 0658

Conference Access Code

 

031280

An audio replay of the conference call and the Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package for the current period will be available on the Company’s website at: http://ir.ltcreit.com/Presentations.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC owns or holds first mortgages on 176 investments in 27 states with 31 operating partners. Based on LTC’s gross real estate investments, the portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties. Learn more at www.LTCreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are not purely historical and are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All statements other than historical facts contained in this press release are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Please see LTC’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other publicly available filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. All forward looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and LTC assumes no obligation to update such forward looking statements. Although the Company’s management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. The actual results achieved by the Company may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties of such statements.

Wertpapier


