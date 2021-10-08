Patriot Battery Metals Completes Property-Wide Remote Sensing Survey and Engages ProspectAir for High-Resolution Heliborne Magnetic Survey at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

Blair Way, Company President and Director, comments: “the remote sensing program has generated numerous targets across the property reflecting alteration zones potentially associated with Cu-Au-Ag mineralization, as well as potential pegmatite outcrops which are key targets for lithium in this geological setting. As crews are currently in the field supporting the ongoing drill program, the Company will take the opportunity to ground-truth some of these targets to expand its understanding of the Property.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (CSE: PMET) (OTCQB: RGDCF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed a Property-wide remote sensing survey, which will be followed shortly by a tightly spaced, high-resolution magnetic survey, at the Corvette-FCI Property (the “Property”), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

KorrAI of Halifax, NS, completed the remote sensing survey over the Property. KorrAI is an advanced earth observation technology company and is using advanced satellite imagery, integrated artificial intelligence, and machine learning to identify undiscovered mineralized outcrops. KorrAI’s proprietary technologies and processes fuse a variety of datasets and integrate known mineralized analogues and other internal company data to identify priority areas of interest. The exploration tool is a cost effective and systematic approach to identifying targets for prospecting follow-up over highly prospective trends such as the Maven Copper-Gold-Silver Trend and the CV Lithium Trend present on the Property.

The Company has engaged ProspectAir Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, QC, to complete a tightly spaced (50 m lines), high-resolution heliborne magnetic geophysical survey over a large portion of the Property. The survey will improve geological interpretation and identify primary and secondary structures which may control several mineralization styles on the Property, and serve an additional layer to qualify drill targets.

The Company notes that it has developed a COVID Management Plan for the program and will carry-out its field programs while adhering to all federal, provincial, and regional restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mineral exploration has been recognized as an essential service in Canada and the Province of Quebec.

Qualified Person

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.