Scissors and Scotch to Open at Reston Station

Men’s Grooming Spa and Cocktail Bar Adds Upscale Service Option to Reston’s Metro Plaza

RESTON, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holdings Companies (NASDAQ: CHCI) is pleased to announce a lease agreement with men’s grooming and cocktail lounge, Scissors and Scotch covering 2,066 square feet at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza. The full service men’s salon and lounge will open in 2022 within steps of the Wiehle Reston East Metro Station. With the addition of Scissors & Scotch, all retail space at Reston Metro Plaza has been fully leased.

The unique service offerings feature a menu of hair and grooming options combined with an upscale lounge which serves custom cocktails. Scissors and Scotch caters to walk-in clients and regulars that participate in the Scissors and Scotch membership program offering tailored packages of grooming services depending on selection and frequency of visits, with drink discounts and other in-house amenities.

“We are very excited to continue our expansion in the Washington D.C. area at Reston Station,” said Kai Christian, Director of Operations, Scissors & Scotch. “At Scissors & Scotch our team of seasoned barbers, stylists and bartenders strive to make our customers look and feel great. We believe those who live and work in the Reston area will love the unique combination of grooming services and cocktails our locations are known for.”

The cocktail menu will include house cocktails along with a signature selection of cocktails with more complex flavors including toasted marshmallow, egg white, and caramelized pineapple. In line with its philosophy of procuring and supporting locally sourced ingredients, alcohol will be sourced from local distilleries where possible and a menu of appetizers will be on offer exclusively in the Virginia salon locations.

Scissors and Scotch currently has franchise locations in nine markets, including Austin, Kansas City, Omaha, Denver, Des Moines, Dallas, Nashville, Oklahoma City and Washington D.C. at Navy Yard and Union Market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Scissors and Scotch to our line-up of lifestyle and wellness offerings at Reston Station,” said Timothy Steffan, Executive Vice President of Comstock. “A full-service men’s barbershop is the perfect complement to our existing best-in-class lifestyle and wellness brands, all of whom provide convenience and on-site service to Metro’s Silver Line commuters, along with our growing community of residential and office tenants.

