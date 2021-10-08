checkAd

Opinion of the Management Board of AUGA group, AB about the submitted tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of the company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

The Management Board of AUGA group, AB, having familiarised with the material of the tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of AUGA group, AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, announced by Baltic Champs Group, UAB, on the basis of Article 91 section 5 and Article 90a Section 1a Subsection 1) of the Polish Act of 29 July 2005 on Public Offering, Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies, in its meeting held on 8 October 2021 have passed the attached opinion.

Opinion of the Management Board of AUGA group, AB about the submitted tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of the company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Opinion of the Management Board of AUGA group, AB about the submitted tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of the company from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange The Management Board of AUGA group, AB, having familiarised with the material of the tender offer, aimed at delisting of shares of AUGA group, AB from trading on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, announced by Baltic Champs Group, UAB, on the basis of …

