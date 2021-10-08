checkAd

Syngoi, a New Company for Synthetic DNA Production

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 15:30  |  26   |   |   

Columbus Venture Partners creates a new company in Bizkaia for synthetic DNA production: Syngoi TechnologiesMADRID and VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Today Columbus Venture Partners announces the creation of Syngoi Technologies, a …

Columbus Venture Partners creates a new company in Bizkaia for synthetic DNA production: Syngoi Technologies

MADRID and VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Today Columbus Venture Partners announces the creation of Syngoi Technologies, a biotechnology company engaged in the production of synthetic DNA through a new enzymatic process, owned by the company, that addresses the needs of advanced therapies where DNA is the fundamental starting material. This is the case of gene therapy and mRNA-based vaccines, emerging therapeutic strategies where manufacturing is an important bottleneck.

Syngoi has its own technology for the manufacture of its optimized synthetic DNA (orDNATM) which confers multiple advantages over traditional plasmid DNA. On the one hand, it does not require cell culture infrastructure, and production times are reduced. On the other hand, it does not contain bacteria or antibiotic-resistant genes (relevant aspects for regulatory authorities). In addition, it offers advantages over other synthetic DNA, since it allows optimizing the therapeutic response of the gene of interest, in accordance with the client's use requirements, without any technological limitations.

Syngoi was created in 2021 and the works for the new facilities, located in the Bizkaia Science and Technology Park, begin in the last quarter of 2021 with the aim of being operational in the second quarter of 2022. It is expected that by the first quarter of 2023 the plant will be ready to produce in accordance with GMP quality (Good Manufacturing Standards) and will be a supplier to the leading companies in the growing market of advanced therapies: gene therapy and mRNA vaccines.

This infrastructure will involve an initial private investment of more than € 10M, creating dozens of high-level direct jobs. This reinforces Columbus's commitment to the Basque Country and its positioning as one of the world's leading production areas in advanced therapies.

Javier Garcia, general partner from Columbus, adds: "We are delighted to announce the creation of Syngoi. It will be Columbus's first investment in Bizkaia, and we think it will play a key role in the synthetic DNA production market."

About Columbus Venture Partners

A Spanish venture capital investment management company with a singular focus on business opportunities emerging in the biotechnology and life sciences sector. Columbus VP supports the most innovative science that emerges in research centers and start-ups and stands by throughout its development until eventual marketing of new products and treatments that offer effective solutions to unmet medical needs. Columbus VP has almost €235M under management in its funds Columbus INNVIERTE Life Science, Columbus Life Science Fund II, and Columbus Life Science Fund III; and Viralgen (CDMO gene therapy) is among its investees. Its team of professionals combines solid scientific, medical, and business knowledge with extensive experience in establishing and investing in biotechnology companies.

www.columbusvp.com

For further details and interviews:
Cristina Andrés
candres@columbusvp.com

SG Branding | Estudio de Marketing
María Moreno
comunicacion@sg-branding.com

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Syngoi



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667371/Syngoi-a-New-Company-for-Synthetic-D ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syngoi, a New Company for Synthetic DNA Production Columbus Venture Partners creates a new company in Bizkaia for synthetic DNA production: Syngoi TechnologiesMADRID and VALENCIA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Today Columbus Venture Partners announces the creation of Syngoi Technologies, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Orbsat Corp Expands the Role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, with Appointment as ...
Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth ...
Wolfden Update on Pickett Mt. Rezoning
Cinedigm to Utilize State-of-the-Art Technology to Localize The Bob Ross Channel
Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store
Caliber Corporate Advisers Announces Strong Second and Third Quarter With New Hires and Promotions
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley ...
Vertical Exploration Closes Financing
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...