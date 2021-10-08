IoT Technology Market worth $566.4 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "IoT Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC), Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the IoT technology market is expected to grow from USD 384.5 billion in 2021 to USD 566.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as emergence of 5G communications technology, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, and increased IP address space and better security solutions made available through IPv6.

Remote monitoring segment to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The remote monitoring segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Remote monitoring involves collecting data from assets and using these data to trigger automatic alerts and actions, such as remote diagnostics, maintenance requests, and other operational processes. By using IoT, assets located anywhere can be monitored. There are some benefits that manual monitoring or traditional monitoring systems using older connections (such as serial or POTS) cannot offer. Thats where IoT monitoring systems come in. The key advantages of these systems are less costs, data collection, enhanced efficiency of monitoring processes, and proactive maintenance.

Network management platform segment to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

IoT network management enables functionalities such as authenticating, provisioning, configuring, monitoring, routing, and device software management (e.g., firmware update, bug fix, and so forth). These functionalities help to maintain good network performance and are generally provided in an IoT environment as a network service. A solid network management solution is device-agnostic and offers a simple way to incorporate cross-vendor hardware models and data structures into the IoT workflow.