Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler extends contract with Chief Technology Officer Uwe Wagner

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler extends contract with Chief Technology Officer Uwe Wagner

08.10.2021
Schaeffler extends contract with Chief Technology Officer Uwe Wagner
 

Herzogenaurach | October 8, 2021 | At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG renewed the contract with Uwe Wagner (56), Chief Technology Officer, early for another five years until September 30, 2027.

Uwe Wagner has been with the Schaeffler Group in various functions since 1993. Before his appointment as Chief Technology Officer of the Schaeffler Group in October 2019, the mechanical engineer was Head of Research and Development of the Automotive and Industrial divisions.

Georg F. W. Schaeffler, family shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said: "Being a technology leader in its markets, research and development are of exceptional importance to the Schaeffler Group. Uwe Wagner enjoys the full confidence of the Supervisory Board and has already provided significant impulses for key issues of the future such as producing and using hydrogen, new mobility concepts, and generating renewable energy."

 

Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 70 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for CO₂-efficient drives, electric mobility, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 12.6 billion in 2020. With around 83,900 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,900 patent applications in 2020, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

