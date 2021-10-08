WisdomTree ETFs Declare Distributions

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:



Ticker Fund Name Ex-date Record Date Payable Date

Ordinary

Income

Short

Term

Capital

Gains

Long Term

Capital

Gains

Total Rate

Per Share GCC WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund 10/8/2021 10/12/2021 10/14/2021 $2.03207 $0.00000 $0.00000 $2.03207 WTMF WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund 10/8/2021 10/12/2021 10/14/2021 $5.21278 $0.00000 $0.00000 $5.21278

Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund:

There are risks associated with investing including possible loss of principal. An investment in this Fund is speculative, involves a substantial degree of risk, and should not constitute an investor’s entire portfolio. One of the risks associated with the Fund is the complexity of the different factors which contribute to the Fund’s performance. These factors include use of commodity futures contracts. Derivatives can be volatile and may be less liquid than other securities and more sensitive to the effects of varied economic conditions. The value of the shares of the Fund relate directly to the value of the futures contracts and other assets held by the Fund and any fluctuation in the value of these assets could adversely affect an investment in the Fund’s shares.