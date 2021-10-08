Parsons Employees Delivering a Better Digital World

The seven Parsons teams included global representatives from across the company’s business and functional areas, including the first all-Middle East regional team. Company employees have participated in 48in48 events since 2019, focusing on nonprofits that align with the Parsons’ core values of safety, quality, integrity, diversity, innovation, and sustainability.

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 1-3, 2021, the tech-savvy, socially conscious employees of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) fired up their computers and spent 48 hours designing websites for 48 global nonprofits as part of 48in48’s Global Virtual consortium.

“The daily actions of our employees – on project sites and in their personal lives alike – epitomize Parsons’ core values and demonstrate our collective focus on creating a more sustainable, connected, and diverse future,” said Carey Smith, Parsons’ president and chief executive officer. “This kind of energy, initiative, and dedication is proof that Parsons is powered by our incredible team. I know we will continue to deliver a better world because of them.”

Nonprofit participants in the Global 48in48 included Homes at Work; Beyond Nuclear; The Knights & Orchids Society; CREATE/SOAR Community Foundation Affiliate; Open Hand Ministries; BadgerBOTS Robotics; and the NEXT Steps Youth Entrepreneur Program. The websites serve as a digital introduction to each organization’s mission, enhancing brand awareness, increasing reach to new audiences, and expanding their voice in promoting social justice, diversity and inclusion, greater youth STEM adoption, and building high-demand employability skills, among others.

“I am thrilled with the work we have done with 48in48 to provide innovative web solutions for so many nonprofit organizations. I am also humbled by the immense grassroots support that the Parsons community has provided for this important cause,” said Anna Rodriguez, Parsons’ 48in48 volunteer leader. “Our volunteers have worked very hard and given of themselves freely, resulting in an experience unlike any other in how it builds camaraderie and employee engagement. I feel very lucky to work with such an amazing group of people.”

