checkAd

Parsons Employees Delivering a Better Digital World

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 15:34  |  61   |   |   

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 1-3, 2021, the tech-savvy, socially conscious employees of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) fired up their computers and spent 48 hours designing websites for 48 global nonprofits as part of 48in48’s Global Virtual consortium.

The seven Parsons teams included global representatives from across the company’s business and functional areas, including the first all-Middle East regional team. Company employees have participated in 48in48 events since 2019, focusing on nonprofits that align with the Parsons’ core values of safety, quality, integrity, diversity, innovation, and sustainability.

“The daily actions of our employees – on project sites and in their personal lives alike – epitomize Parsons’ core values and demonstrate our collective focus on creating a more sustainable, connected, and diverse future,” said Carey Smith, Parsons’ president and chief executive officer. “This kind of energy, initiative, and dedication is proof that Parsons is powered by our incredible team. I know we will continue to deliver a better world because of them.”

Nonprofit participants in the Global 48in48 included Homes at Work; Beyond Nuclear; The Knights & Orchids Society; CREATE/SOAR Community Foundation Affiliate; Open Hand Ministries; BadgerBOTS Robotics; and the NEXT Steps Youth Entrepreneur Program. The websites serve as a digital introduction to each organization’s mission, enhancing brand awareness, increasing reach to new audiences, and expanding their voice in promoting social justice, diversity and inclusion, greater youth STEM adoption, and building high-demand employability skills, among others.

“I am thrilled with the work we have done with 48in48 to provide innovative web solutions for so many nonprofit organizations. I am also humbled by the immense grassroots support that the Parsons community has provided for this important cause,” said Anna Rodriguez, Parsons’ 48in48 volunteer leader. “Our volunteers have worked very hard and given of themselves freely, resulting in an experience unlike any other in how it builds camaraderie and employee engagement. I feel very lucky to work with such an amazing group of people.”

To learn more about Parsons’ core values and why it’s a great place to work, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/careers/company-culture/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt        
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com 

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 571.655.8264
Dave.Spille@parsons.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parsons Employees Delivering a Better Digital World CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - From October 1-3, 2021, the tech-savvy, socially conscious employees of Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) fired up their computers and spent 48 hours designing websites for 48 global nonprofits as …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Galaxy Gaming Executes Settlement Agreement with Former Chairman and CEO Triangulum Partners LLC
K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at ...
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces October 2021 Distribution
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...