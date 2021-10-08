DGAP-Adhoc RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 8 October 2021
Adjustment of Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
Due to the positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial year 2021 the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft decided today to adjust the current guidance for the Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year 2021 (between € 72.5 million and € 82.5 million). For the financial year 2021 the management board of the Company now expects an EBITDA between € 92 million and € 102 million.
The guidance for the revenues in the amount of € 1.4 billion within a range of +/- 5 % remains unchanged.
This guidance reflects the regulatory legislative interventions, such as the German regulation for the threshold for nursing staff (Pflegepersonaluntergrenzen-Verordnung - PpUGV) and the German nursing staff reinforcement act (Pflegepersonal-Stärkungsgesetz - PpSG), which have become even tighter. In addition, it should be noted that the guidance is subject to uncertainties in connection with the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and any regulatory legislation affecting the remuneration structure in 2021.
Contact:
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Group Head of Accounting, Tax, Controlling, Finance and Investor Relations
Igor Levit
T. +49 9771 65-12210 | igor.levit@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Head of Investor Relations and Treasury
Julian Schmitt
T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
08-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
|Salzburger Leite 1
|97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9771 - 65-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9771 - 97 467
|E-mail:
|rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007042301
|WKN:
|704230
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1239569
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1239569 08-Oct-2021 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare