DGAP-Ad-hoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for the Financial Year 2021 08-Oct-2021 / 15:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale, 8 October 2021

Adjustment of Guidance for the Financial Year 2021

Due to the positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial year 2021 the management board of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft decided today to adjust the current guidance for the Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the financial year 2021 (between € 72.5 million and € 82.5 million). For the financial year 2021 the management board of the Company now expects an EBITDA between € 92 million and € 102 million.

The guidance for the revenues in the amount of € 1.4 billion within a range of +/- 5 % remains unchanged.

This guidance reflects the regulatory legislative interventions, such as the German regulation for the threshold for nursing staff (Pflegepersonaluntergrenzen-Verordnung - PpUGV) and the German nursing staff reinforcement act (Pflegepersonal-Stärkungsgesetz - PpSG), which have become even tighter. In addition, it should be noted that the guidance is subject to uncertainties in connection with the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and any regulatory legislation affecting the remuneration structure in 2021.



Contact:

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Group Head of Accounting, Tax, Controlling, Finance and Investor Relations

Igor Levit

T. +49 9771 65-12210 | igor.levit@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Head of Investor Relations and Treasury

Julian Schmitt

T. +49 9771 65-12250 | julian.schmitt@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com





RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale

08-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Phone: +49 (0)9771 - 65-0 Fax: +49 (0)9771 - 97 467 E-mail: rka@rhoen-klinikum-ag.com Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com ISIN: DE0007042301 WKN: 704230 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1239569

End of Announcement DGAP News Service