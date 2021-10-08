Investor ESG Software Market to Exceed the Valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031, Notes TMR Study

Growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions in North America is projected to fuel the expansion of regional market in the forthcoming years

Investor ESG Software Market: Overview

Varied energy companies across the globe are growing the adoption of investor environment, social, and governance (ESG) software solutions, which refer to a Software-as-a-Service platform. These solutions allow companies from the energy industry to optimize ESG programs, understand their performance risks, and achieve greater value.

The analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global investor ESG software market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Thus, the market is projected to exceed the valuation of US$ 2.54 Bn by 2031.

Investor ESG Software Market: Key Findings

Growing Inclination toward Addressing Environmental Issues Fuels Sales in Market

In recent years, varied corporations, government authorities, investors, and numerous stakeholders are growing focus on ESG investments. Prime motive behind this move is to address numerous problems related to climate change, environmental damage, social inequality, and discrimination. As a result, these entities are increasingly inclining toward the use of investor ESG software.

Surge in Adoption of Investor ESG Software for Investment Decisions Drives Market Growth

After the 2008 global financial crisis, ESG discretion on the stock market investment decisions is becoming more common as an important part of sustainable development. Sustainable return, risk reduction, and accountability aspects of investments are some of the important facets considered by ESG. Owing to this factor, the demand for investor ESG software is anticipated to grow in the near future.