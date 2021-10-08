checkAd

EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Harald Schwarzmayr (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Ordinary shares
type: acquisition
date: 08.10.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna
currency: Euro


price volume
EUR 29,16 2.000

total volume: n/a
total price: n/a
average price: n/a


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Further inquiry note:
Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/51390/5041632
OTS: Wienerberger AG
ISIN: AT0000831706
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

