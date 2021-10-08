CFOs Turning to Digital FAO Providers for Real-Time Insights

The ISG Provider Lens Digital Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Archetype Report finds many enterprise CFOs around the world looking to FAO service providers that leverage data analytics to deliver real-time insights and meaningful information to make faster business decisions.

CFOs under pressure to deliver cost efficiencies and enable organizational growth are turning to providers of digital finance and accounting outsourcing (FAO) services to help meet their goals, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

While digital FAO providers have traditionally given enterprises the ability to offshore non-strategic finance functions, the market has changed considerably, the report says.

“FAO service providers are adapting to meet the increasing expectations of enterprise clients,” said Scott Furlong, partner, Global Business Operations, for ISG. “Second-generation outsourcers are beginning to engage with service providers more holistically.”

Many second- and third-generation outsourcers are moving more F&A functions to providers, the report says. High-end and judgment-intensive F&A processes, including budgeting, forecasting, regulatory compliance, tax and treasury, that were formerly retained in house are now being outsourced. For these processes, companies prefer onshore and nearshore providers with strong domain expertise and a sound understanding of local and regional financial issues, tax norms, regulations and statutory requirements.

Finance and accounting operations were early adopters of robotic process automation, the report says. While RPA has been successful in automating rules-based and high-volume repetitive tasks such as supplier invoice and receipt tallying, exemptions limit the ability of RPA bots to complete certain activities. In such cases, enterprises are leveraging intelligent FAO solutions that combine RPA with artificial intelligence, natural language processing and machine learning capabilities.

According to ISG research, only 14 percent of companies have reached Bot 3.0, the most mature state of enterprise automation capability, with automation in multiple functional areas and cognitive solutions in production, the report notes.

The report also finds the COVID-19 pandemic drove greater adoption of FAO services. Finance leaders worldwide have been prioritizing digital transformation agendas to modernize their finance functions. They see automation, advanced analytics and AI as key ways to reduce costs, improve accuracy, increase workforce productivity and enhance customer experience.