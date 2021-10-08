Rhoen Klinikum Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 92-102 Million from EUR 72.5-82.5 Million
- (PLX AI) – Rhoen Klinikum New outlook FY EBITDA EUR 92-102 million, up from EUR 72.5-82.5 million previously.
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,400 million unchanged
- Cites positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial year
- This guidance reflects the regulatory legislative interventions, such as the German regulation for the threshold for nursing staff and the German nursing staff reinforcement act, which have become even tighter, the company said
