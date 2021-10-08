Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Rhoen Klinikum Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 92-102 Million from EUR 72.5-82.5 Million (PLX AI) – Rhoen Klinikum New outlook FY EBITDA EUR 92-102 million, up from EUR 72.5-82.5 million previously. Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,400 million unchangedCites positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial yearThis …



