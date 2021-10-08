checkAd

Rhoen Klinikum Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 92-102 Million from EUR 72.5-82.5 Million

Autor: PLX AI
08.10.2021, 16:01  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Rhoen Klinikum New outlook FY EBITDA EUR 92-102 million, up from EUR 72.5-82.5 million previously. Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,400 million unchangedCites positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial yearThis …

  • (PLX AI) – Rhoen Klinikum New outlook FY EBITDA EUR 92-102 million, up from EUR 72.5-82.5 million previously.
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,400 million unchanged
  • Cites positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial year
  • This guidance reflects the regulatory legislative interventions, such as the German regulation for the threshold for nursing staff and the German nursing staff reinforcement act, which have become even tighter, the company said
Rhoen-Klinikum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rhoen Klinikum Raises FY EBITDA Outlook to EUR 92-102 Million from EUR 72.5-82.5 Million (PLX AI) – Rhoen Klinikum New outlook FY EBITDA EUR 92-102 million, up from EUR 72.5-82.5 million previously. Outlook FY revenue EUR 1,400 million unchangedCites positive development of the business in the first nine months of the financial yearThis …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NN Group Insurance Belgium Unit to Sell Closed Book Portfolio to Athora Belgium
Vonovia Acquires Option Over 13.3% Stake in Adler Group
Deutsche Boerse Says Wohnen Free Float in DAX Will Be Adjusted
Netcompany Buys Intrasoft International for EUR 235 Million
DNB Price Target Raised to NOK 213 from NOK 199 at Kepler Cheuvreux
Ambu Has Better Risk/Reward After Massive Decline, SEB Says, Upgrading to Buy
Adesso Raises EUR 49.5 Million at EUR 160 per Share
Danske Bank May Cut Its ROE Target, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Chr. Hansen Faces Unpredictable Growth in Coming Quarters, Handelsbanken Says, Cutting Price Target
Kongsberg Automotive Gets 5-Year Contract Worth EUR 32 Million Lifetime Revenue
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Bayer to Build New Costa Rica Plant, Expand Finland Facilities for Contraception Products
Siemens Buys French IoT Solutions Startup Wattsense
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Veoneers Agrees to Be Bought by Qualcomm & SSW at $37 per Share in $4.5 Billion Transaction
Vestas 2022 Consensus Is Too High Amid Rising Steel Prices, Nordea Says
Adidas Supply Chain Issues, China Exposure Spell Underperformance, Bank of America Says in ...
CTS Eventim Acquires Majority stake in Simply-X
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank to Pay Additional Dividend of EUR 0.32
Tesla Q3 Production 238,000 Vehicles; Deliveries 240,000 Vehicles
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:57 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Anpassung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15:57 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of Guidance for the Financial Year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05.10.21RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt erweitert Geschäftsführung - Sandra Henek wird Geschäftsführende Direktorin (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen