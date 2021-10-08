checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2021 / 16:24
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Aumann AG

b) LEI
529900GLI93PGU71F690 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.50 EUR 2160.50 EUR
14.64 EUR 12883.20 EUR
14.64 EUR 4333.44 EUR
14.68 EUR 543.16 EUR
14.76 EUR 4428.00 EUR
14.78 EUR 8868.00 EUR
14.80 EUR 7474.00 EUR
14.80 EUR 2427.20 EUR
14.80 EUR 4854.40 EUR
14.80 EUR 148.00 EUR
14.80 EUR 4203.20 EUR
14.80 EUR 35061.20 EUR
14.00 EUR 65800.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 25200.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 28000.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 28000.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 21000.00 EUR
14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR
