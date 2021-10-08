DGAP-DD Aumann AG english Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG | 08.10.2021, 16:25 | | 23 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 16:25 |

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.10.2021 / 16:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christof Last name(s): Nesemeier Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Aumann AG

b) LEI

529900GLI93PGU71F690

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2DAM03

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.50 EUR 2160.50 EUR 14.64 EUR 12883.20 EUR 14.64 EUR 4333.44 EUR 14.68 EUR 543.16 EUR 14.76 EUR 4428.00 EUR 14.78 EUR 8868.00 EUR 14.80 EUR 7474.00 EUR 14.80 EUR 2427.20 EUR 14.80 EUR 4854.40 EUR 14.80 EUR 148.00 EUR 14.80 EUR 4203.20 EUR 14.80 EUR 35061.20 EUR 14.00 EUR 65800.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 53200.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 25200.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 28000.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 28000.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 21000.00 EUR 14.00 EUR 7000.00 EUR







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Aumann Aktie





