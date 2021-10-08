checkAd

Farmer Bros. Co. To Present at LD Micro Main Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 16:25  |  14   |   |   

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13th at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles.

To watch the virtual presentation, please register here.

The presentation will be available for replay via the link above and added to the investor relations section of the Company website following the live presentation.

About Farmer Brothers

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade, and sustainably produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Marketing Contact

Nathalie Oetzel
noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ellipsis
Jen Milan & Kyle King
Investor.relations@farmerbros.com
(646) 776-0886





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Farmer Bros. Co. To Present at LD Micro Main Event NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, announced today that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at ...
Galaxy Gaming Executes Settlement Agreement with Former Chairman and CEO Triangulum Partners LLC
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces October 2021 Distribution
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...