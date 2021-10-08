Farmer Bros. Co. To Present at LD Micro Main Event

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), a leading national coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer, and distributor of coffee, tea, and culinary products, announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13th at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles.



To watch the virtual presentation, please register here.