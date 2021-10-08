Stelmine Commences Courcy Diamond Drilling Program

A Phase 1 diamond drilling program (3,000 metres) has just been launched at the Company’s 100%-owned Courcy Property along the eastern extension of the gold-rich Opinaca basin west of Fermont in northern Quebec. The first holes will follow up on the historical discovery in Zone 1 of a 42-metre core interval grading 4.2 g/t Au, including 105 g/t Au over 1.5 m (with visible gold in the core), starting only 12 metres downhole, in the last drill hole completed at the property;



Gold mineralization at Courcy is associated with a 21-km-long fault zone discovered by Stelmine geologists, demonstrating impressive scale potential of this under-explored 178 km 2 property;

At Mercator, approximately 100 km northwest of Courcy, initial assay results are beginning to flow in from an extensive summer surface sampling program. Significantly, channel sampling in the southwest part of the 2.5-km-long Main Zone, 80 metres below the top of a well-mineralized hill, has returned a 27.5-metre interval grading 2.15 g/t Au. Many more assay results are pending.

Ms. Isabelle Proulx, Stelmine President and CEO, commented: “After careful preparation, our team is excited at the prospect of quickly expanding the Courcy discovery. It has high impact potential given the shallowness of the mineralization, the grades and widths encountered in limited historical drilling, and the 21-km-long fault zone that we know is associated with gold.

“The initial Mercator results are extremely encouraging,” Ms. Proulx continued. “This system appears to continue for many kilometers beyond the Main Zone based on geophysics and our recent sampling. Combined with Courcy, this supports our thesis that the eastern part of the Opinaca basin holds multi-deposit potential just like the western part at James Bay Territory (Eleonore mine, La Grande Sud, La Pointe).”

Mercator – 27.5-Metre Channel Sample Grades 2.15 g/t Au

Arsenopyrite, pyrite, pyrrhotite and garnet accompanied the very consistent gold mineralization in this 27.5-meter channel sample (R21025 and R21026) which has an estimated true width of 15 to 20 meters. Notably, this sample was taken at the foothill of the Main Zone crest (see attached map) and raises the possibility of having successive thick gold-bearing iron formation layers dipping 30° to 40° to the northwest.