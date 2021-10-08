checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN)

Autor: Accesswire
08.10.2021, 16:35  |  19   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN).About Volcon, Inc.Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN).

About Volcon, Inc.

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Foto: Accesswire

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Shape, logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667381/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Boo ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $16.6 Million Initial Public Offering of Common Stock for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN).About Volcon, Inc.Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Southern Energy Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant
Orbsat Corp Expands the Role of its Executive Vice President, Paul R. Thomson, with Appointment as ...
Charah Solutions Receives AGC/Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Fourth ...
Cinedigm to Utilize State-of-the-Art Technology to Localize The Bob Ross Channel
Poko Innovations, Inc. Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading European Department Store
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Yield Additional Chargeability Anomalies at Kinsley ...
Vertical Exploration Closes Financing
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Stabilis Solutions Adds Fifth Gulf Coast LNG Marine Bunkering Location by Partnering with Port of ...
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon ...
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...