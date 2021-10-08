checkAd

Directorate change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 16:37  |   |   |   

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”)

8 October 2021

Notification is given that Jean Park, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director (SID) with effect from 1 January 2022 when Owen Clarke, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, steps down as SID and as a Non-Executive Director of Admiral on 31 December 2021.

Annette Court, Admiral Group Chair, said: “We are fortunate in Jean to have someone with the relevant experience and capability to succeed Owen as SID and I am confident that she will be very effective in this important role.

I would like to thank Owen for his contribution during his time on the Board over many years and his dedication and commitment to his role as a Chair of the Remuneration Committee, member of the Nomination and Governance Committee and as SID. We will miss his insight, experience and challenge of matters that come before the Board.”

For further information please contact:

Marisja Kocznur, Investor Relations (investorrelationsteam@admiralgroup.co.uk)

FTI Consulting
      
Edward Berry        Media                        +44 (0) 20 3727 1046

Tom Blackwell        Media                        +44 (0) 20 3727 1051

Admiral Group plc
LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Directorate change Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”) 8 October 2021 Notification is given that Jean Park, Non-Executive Director of Admiral, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director (SID) with effect from 1 January 2022 when Owen Clarke, Non-Executive Director …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
PJET Highlights Investment Optimism And Invites You To Be 1st To Find Out …
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at ...
Galaxy Gaming Executes Settlement Agreement with Former Chairman and CEO Triangulum Partners LLC
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces October 2021 Distribution
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...