A change in the Breuninger company management / Prof. Michael Cesarz succeedes Ulrich Wölfer as new Chief Real Estate Officer (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - A change in the company management of the fashion and
lifestyle company Breuninger: Starting 1 December 2021, Prof. Michael Cesarz has
been appointed as the new Chief Real Estate Officer in the Breuninger company
management. He will replace Ulrich Wölfer, who is leaving the company at his own
request.

With Prof. Michael Cesarz, who obtained his degree in architecture at the RWTH
Aachen University, Breuninger is gaining an established real estate expert.
Prof. Cesarz has many years of experience in the field of real estate and has
previously held leadership positions at companies such as the Metro Group and
Majid Al Futtaim in Dubai. Most recently, he was the CEO of thyssenkrupp
-MULTI®-, a company of Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG.

At Breuninger, the 61-year-old will be responsible for the important real estate
division in future. This involves, among other tasks, the operation and ongoing
development of all Breuninger locations including the Breuninger shopping malls,
Breuninger stores and the Dorotheen Quartier. Other responsibilities include the
planning and implementation of new major projects, such as the Goldbach Quartier
in Sindelfingen, the Mobility Hub in Stuttgart or the expansion of the
Breuninger logistics centre in Sachsenheim.

Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker remarks: "We would like to warmly welcome Prof.
Cesarz to the Breuninger Team. The real estate division is a crucial pillar for
the entire company. We have significant projects lined up for the future and are
convinced that Prof. Cesarz will advance the innovative development of our real
estate division and launch ground-breaking initiatives. We wish him lots of
success and look forward to the collaboration."

"For some time now, Breuninger has impressed me not only with its core expertise
in fashion and lifestyle, but also with exciting and above all innovative
projects in its growing real estate division. The real estate sector offers
major opportunities for stationary retail and thus for lively, attractive urban
centres. I am looking forward to supporting the team with this extensive
development in future", remarks Prof. Michael Cesarz about his new area of
responsibility.

Prof. Cesarz is joining the company as the successor of Ulrich Wölfer, who was
the Chief Real Estate Officer and member of the company management since May
2018. The 59-year-old is leaving Breuninger on 30 November 2021 at his own
request, and on the best of terms with the company management, in order to take
