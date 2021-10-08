A change in the Breuninger company management / Prof. Michael Cesarz succeedes Ulrich Wölfer as new Chief Real Estate Officer (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

At Breuninger, the 61-year-old will be responsible for the important real estatedivision in future. This involves, among other tasks, the operation and ongoingdevelopment of all Breuninger locations including the Breuninger shopping malls,Breuninger stores and the Dorotheen Quartier. Other responsibilities include theplanning and implementation of new major projects, such as the Goldbach Quartierin Sindelfingen, the Mobility Hub in Stuttgart or the expansion of theBreuninger logistics centre in Sachsenheim.Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker remarks: "We would like to warmly welcome Prof.Cesarz to the Breuninger Team. The real estate division is a crucial pillar forthe entire company. We have significant projects lined up for the future and areconvinced that Prof. Cesarz will advance the innovative development of our realestate division and launch ground-breaking initiatives. We wish him lots ofsuccess and look forward to the collaboration.""For some time now, Breuninger has impressed me not only with its core expertisein fashion and lifestyle, but also with exciting and above all innovativeprojects in its growing real estate division. The real estate sector offersmajor opportunities for stationary retail and thus for lively, attractive urbancentres. I am looking forward to supporting the team with this extensivedevelopment in future", remarks Prof. Michael Cesarz about his new area ofresponsibility.Prof. Cesarz is joining the company as the successor of Ulrich Wölfer, who wasthe Chief Real Estate Officer and member of the company management since May2018. The 59-year-old is leaving Breuninger on 30 November 2021 at his ownrequest, and on the best of terms with the company management, in order to take