Tauriga Sciences Inc. Expands its Product Offerings of Delta 8 THC Infused Gummies

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has expanded its product offerings of its proprietary Delta 8 THC (“Delta 8”) infused Gummies, to include a 2 nd flavor: Kiwi & Lemonade.

Since the launch of its Watermelon Grape flavor Delta 8 infused Gummies, sales (of this product) have been strong and continue to accelerate. This product can be purchased from the Company’s E-Commerce website, by clicking on the following below – direct link:

Direct Link: https://taurigum.com/products/watermelon-grape-gummies

In other news, the Company continues to experience strong levels of growth in its retail business. The Company has been contacted by a number of large, prestigious, national retailers and is working diligently to complete initial purchase orders. Lastly, the Company plans to announce an important partnership (over the next several days) that has the potential to further enhance its product sales and market opportunities.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com