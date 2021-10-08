checkAd

Financial Advisors Michael Valenti and Samantha Maley join UBS in Rochester, NY

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Michael (“Mike”) Valenti and Samantha (“Sam”) Maley, Financial Advisors and Institutional Consultants, have joined UBS in Rochester, New York. Together, they have over 25 years of experience working with institutional and wealth management clients.

Both Mike and Sam have joined The Schoff Group, a team at UBS that specializes in advising corporations, unions, not-for-profits, and ultra-high-net-worth families. The team also advises their clients on stock plans, corporate financial wellness, advanced planning and wealth management, and is now expanding their expertise to consulting services related to Taft Hartley, 401k and pension plans, as well as charitable endowments. With the addition of Mike and Sam, the new team will now manage over $3 billion in client assets.

“We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry,” said Ben Tarantino, New York State Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. “We believe we have a strong platform for advisors in the Americas and with our suite of Institutional and ultra-high-net-worth capabilities, advisors like Mike and Sam, will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

Mike brings more than 20 years of investment experience to UBS, most recently serving as a Senior Vice President and Institutional Consultant at Graystone Consulting, a division of Morgan Stanley. Prior to joining Graystone, Mike spent 15 years at Manning & Napier Advisors, managing a $1.7 billion franchise of both ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional clients, including endowments and foundations, Taft-Hartley DB and DC plans, religious organizations, municipal plans, and corporate or family office 401k and profit-sharing plans. Mike holds his Series 63, 65, and 7 licenses. He graduated cum laude from Williams College and lives in Pittsford, NY with his wife and two children.

Sam brings eight years of experience in the financial services industry to UBS. She spent the first six years of her career at Manning & Napier Advisors as a Relationship Manager for both leveraged distribution and direct sales. Most recently, she was with Graystone Consulting for two years, a division of Morgan Stanley, focusing on institutional clients within the Taft-Hartley construction trades. Sam holds her Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 licenses. She graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Communication Studies and English Literature from St. John Fisher College. Originally from Jamestown, NY, Samantha now lives in Fairport, NY with her husband and two children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

