Brand New Cinemark Theatre Offers the Best Seat in Town for Waco Moviegoers

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, announces the grand opening of its brand new Cinemark Waco and XD theatre in the growing Cottonwood Creek Market, the first Cinemark theatre in the Waco area. The 14-screen theatre brings the on-screen action to Waco movie lovers like they have never seen before, with reclining Luxury Loungers, two immersive XD auditoriums, crystal clear laser projection and more. Tickets are on sale now to see this year’s newest films in the area’s newest theatre at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Cinemark Waco and XD theatre in Waco, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Bringing the world-class Cinemark moviegoing experience to the Waco area is something we have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We are proud to partner with such a unique and close-knit community to bring the area’s movie lovers the absolute best possible moviegoing experience. There is nothing like the immersive, cinematic nature of the theatre, and it comes just in time for a thrilling upcoming film slate.”

Located in a town with such rich history, the theatre features an exterior mural painted by local artist Kalyn Dunks, which depicts iconic Waco landmarks and traditions, now complete with that bingeworthy Cinemark movie popcorn. As a proud partner of the Baylor Bears, Cinemark is thrilled to support local teams, and on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 2 - 4 p.m., Cinemark will give movie and football fans alike the perfect selfie moment when the revered Coaches’ Trophy presented by Dr Pepper is displayed in the new theatre’s lobby for all to see.

Cinemark Waco and XD provides a superior viewing environment for the year’s biggest films, including Daniel Craig’s last showing as James Bond in No Time to Die, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Dune, and the record-breaking Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The theatre brings Waco moviegoers the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers in every auditorium - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie watching comfort;

Two Cinemark XD auditoriums – premium format with the largest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;

Ultra-modern auditoriums featuring immersive screens and laser projection powered by Barco for an overall brighter, sharper and more vivid picture;

Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;

D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;

Expanded concession offerings in addition to the irresistible movie theatre popcorn, including Cinemark Signature Pizza and other hot food items, Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors, a full-service bar; and

The Snacks In a Tap advance ordering feature, allowing guests to bypass the concession lines and order favorite movie theatre snacks and drinks online for quick pick up, or have the items delivered directly to their seats for supreme convenience.

Moviegoers in the Waco area can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to the Movie Club monthly membership program for just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable. Movie Club members receive exclusive discounts and benefits including a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration.