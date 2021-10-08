checkAd

Codere Online Announces Filing of Amendment No. 1 to its previously filed Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Its Proposed Business Combination with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 17:00   

MADRID, Spain and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. announced that it has filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), a first amendment to the registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement"), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus and which had previously been filed on August 13, 2021, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination of Codere Online, a leading online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America, with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) ("DD3"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

The amendment to the Registration Statement reflects, among other matters, revisions made to the Registration Statement in response to comments thereon received from the Staff of the SEC.

The proposed business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, approval by DD3’s stockholders, and other customary closing conditions.

About Codere Online
Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region.

About Codere Group
Codere Group is a multinational group devoted to entertainment and leisure. It is a leading player in the private gaming industry, with four decades of experience and with presence in seven countries in Europe (Spain and Italy) and Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Panama, and Uruguay).

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II
DD3 was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. Learn more at https://www.dd3.mx/en/spac.

