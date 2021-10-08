checkAd

NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)

08.10.2021, 17:02  |  14   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:02

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA  
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: NIEMI, MIKA
Position: Member of the board
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: D2069
     
Issuer
Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-10-07
Venue: CEUX
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 96.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 96.00
Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-10-07
Venue: DHEL
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 316.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 1944.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 570.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 2830.00
Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-10-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Disposal
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI4000064332
 
Volume: 12.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 387.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 279.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 374.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
Volume: 22.00
Unit price: 9.3826 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1074.00
Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 4.000 shares.

