NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:02 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi) Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: NIEMI, MIKA Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D2069 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-07 Venue: CEUX

Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 96.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 96.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-07 Venue: DHEL Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 316.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 1944.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 570.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2830.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-07 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 12.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 387.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 279.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 374.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Volume: 22.00 Unit price: 9.3826 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1074.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.3826 Euro In total the disposals reported above are 4.000 shares.





