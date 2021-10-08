NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.10.2021, 17:02 | 14 | 0 |
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:02
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D2069
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-07
|Venue:
|
CEUX
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|96.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|96.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-07
|Venue:
|DHEL
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|316.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|1944.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|570.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|2830.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-07
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|12.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|387.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|279.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|374.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Volume:
|22.00
|Unit price:
|9.3826 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|1074.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.3826 Euro
In total the disposals reported above are 4.000 shares.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0