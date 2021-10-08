NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.10.2021, 17:00 | | 13 0 | 0 08.10.2021, 17:00 | NoHo Partners Plc MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:00 NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi) Person subject to the notification requirement Name: NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: NIEMI, MIKA Position: Member of the board Initial Notification Reference number: D2070 Issuer Name: NOHO PARTNERS OYJ LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 94.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 5.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 62.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 530.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 635.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 4.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 98.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 256.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 29.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 71.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 192.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 15.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 21.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 340.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 15.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 376.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 33.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 60.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 316.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 60.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Volume: 47.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 3259.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.2085 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-05 Venue: CEUD Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 248.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 248.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.2085 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-10-05 Venue: CEUX Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 89.00 Unit price: 9.2085 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 89.00 Volume weighted average price: 9.2085 Euro In total the disposals reported above are 3,596 shares. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2





