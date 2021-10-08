NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:00
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D2070
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-05
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|94.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|5.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|62.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|530.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|635.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|4.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|98.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|256.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|29.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|71.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|192.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|15.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|21.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|340.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|15.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|376.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|33.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|60.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|316.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|60.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Volume:
|47.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|3259.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-05
|Venue:
|CEUD
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|248.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|248.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-05
|Venue:
|CEUX
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|89.00
|Unit price:
|9.2085 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|89.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.2085 Euro
In total the disposals reported above are 3,596 shares.
