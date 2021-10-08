NoHo Partners Plc Managers' transactions (Niemi)
NoHo Partners Plc
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 October 2021 at 18:01
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA
|Position:
|Closely associated person
|Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
|Name:
|NIEMI, MIKA
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|D2068
|Issuer
|Name:
|NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
|LEI:
|743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2021-10-06
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000064332
|Volume:
|17.00
|Unit price:
|9.25 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|17.00
|Volume weighted average price:
|9.25 Euro
Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish Group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. www.noho.fi
