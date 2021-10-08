checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2021 / 17:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Huber Health Care SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Huber
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Huber Automotive AG

b) LEI
967600FPU56VFYYOJK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A2TR430

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR 750000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR 750000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Huber Automotive AG
Industrie- und Businesspark 213
73347 Mühlhausen im Täle
Germany
Internet: www.huber-automotive.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70547  08.10.2021 

