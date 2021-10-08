Cabot Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

checkAd

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast to review the fourth quarter results beginning at 8:00 am (ET) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The call will be webcast by Intrado and may be accessed at Cabot’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s website at https://cabotog.gcs-web.com/.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s business that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Cabot Corporation to Host 2021 Investor Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Cabot Corporation Board of Directors Member Christine Yan Recognized as Recipient of 2021 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten