Freddie Mac Prices $180 Million Multifamily When-Issued K-Deal, WI-K133
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Multifamily WI
K-Deal Certificates (WI Certificates), which are initially backed by cash assets that will
be used to purchase the A-M class of a to-be-issued reference K-Deal. Once the reference K-Deal class is issued and purchased by the WI trust, the WI Certificates will be indirectly backed by a
pool of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $180 million in WI Certificates (Series WI-K133), which are expected to settle
on or about October 13, 2021.
WI-K133 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-M
|$180.000
|10.28
|S+25
|1.85600%
|1.85000%
|$99.9989
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: BMO Capital Markets Corp., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
Related Links
- The WI-K133 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/wik133oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
WI Certificates are funded investments, which settle shortly after the offering period. The WI Certificates are tradeable shortly after pricing and are public securities backed by the Freddie Mac guarantee. The WI Certificates’ fixed-rate coupon is expected to be identical to that of the reference K-Deal class, and they will be sized to approximately match with the reference K-Deal class.
Freddie Mac has published an investor presentation and FAQ providing additional details on the WI K-Deal program.
Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company’s business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.
