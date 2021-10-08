COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPGZ) announced that it had received the consent of holders of 57% of its outstanding shares approving a 1:10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. Following the reverse stock split, stockholders of record who hold fewer than 10 shares of common stock before the reverse stock split will receive a cash payment of $875 per pre-reverse stock split share in lieu of receiving a fractional post-reverse stock split share.



The Company intends to effect the reverse stock split as soon as possible after receipt of applicable financial regulatory clearance, an application for which is pending.