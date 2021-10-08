checkAd

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) notes that the information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Anne Farlow

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Director (non-domestic)

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

b)

LEI

U7LC4KOKCTZ0YWGI2G56

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

1.

Public Shares (Share A)

2.

Public Shares (Share A)

 

Identification code (ISIN)

1.

GG00BPFJTF46

2.

GG00BPFJTF46

b)

Nature of the transaction

1.

Purchase

2.

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.

36.00 USD

5,061

2.

36.00 USD

500

d)

Aggregate information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

Volume
(aggregate)

Price
(aggregate)

1.

5,061

36.00 USD

2.

500

36.00 USD

e)

Date of transaction

1.

5 October 2021

2.

5 October 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

1.

Euronext Amsterdam (XAMS)

2.

CBOE Europe–DXE Order Books (CEUX)

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed‐ended fund.

Category: (PSH:InsiderTransactions)

