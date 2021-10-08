DGAP-Adhoc exceet Group SCA: Sale of Swiss company GS Swiss PCB
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SCA / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Ad hoc Announcement
Based on the IFRS accounting standard, GS Swiss PCB AG generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 9.5 million in the financial year 2021.
Without GS Swiss PCB AG, exceet Secure Solutions GmbH (whose sale has been completed at the end of April 2021) and Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten und Systeme (whose sale is currently being prepared and together with the entities already sold the "Discontinued Companies"), exceet Group does not hold any operating companies. It has already reported the Discontinued Companies accordingly as "Discontinued Operations" in the half year financial statements as of 30 June 2021.
By taking this step, exceet continues to focus consequently on optimizing the value of its activities.
1) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (see pages 102 -105 "Alternative Performance Measures" of the Annual Report 2020)
https://ir.exceet.com/fileadmin/downloads/ir/gesch_bericht/exceet_Group_Annual_Report_2020.pdf
Further information:
Hendrik von Gregory
Email: investor.relations@exceet.com
exceet Group SCA
17, rue de Flaxweiler
L-6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Telefone +352 28 38 47 20
ISIN: LU0472835155
WKN: A0YF5P
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
About exceet
exceet is a listed holding company pursuing an opportunistic investment approach without a defined investment strategy. The investment focus is on seizing attractive risk / reward profiles without restrictions regarding the asset class, structure or duration of such investments.
