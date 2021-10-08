As already announced, the last day of trading in ZetaDisplay’s shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is today, 8 October 2021. This means that a “de-listing event” has occurred in accordance with the terms and conditions of ZetaDisplay’s bond with a maturity date in March 2023. The bondholders will be notified hereof. The terms and conditions of the bonds are available on ZetaDisplay’s homepage, https://ir.zetadisplay.com/offers .

For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, President & CEO

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Jacob Stjernfält, CFO

Phone +46 76-8754177

E-mail jacob.stjernfalt@zetadisplay.com

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader and intend to drive the further consolidation of the market organically and through acquisitions.

ZetaDisplay has its head office in Malmö. The company generates revenues of approximately MSEK 450 and employs 200 staff at ten offices in six European countries and the USA. In total, the company handles more than 70,000 installations on over 50 markets. More information at zetadisplay.com.

