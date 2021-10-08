Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos Inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in New York

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of Tsakos Energy Navigation has been inducted into the highly prestigious International Maritime Hall of Fame in recognition of his visionary contributions to the maritime industry.



The Board of the Maritime Association of the Port of New York/New Jersey, which instituted the Hall of Fame in 1994, recently conferred the honor on Mr. Tsakos at an induction Ceremony & Dinner that took place in New York on October 5, 2021, marking the 27th annual International Maritime Hall of Fame Awards in the presence of hundreds of top-level industry representatives.