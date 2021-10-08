checkAd

Sopra Steria Group Disclosure of The Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 17:45  |  13   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 August 2021 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,534,120
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,486,661

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Sopra Steria Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sopra Steria Group Disclosure of The Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 September 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrSopra Steria Group: Financial Calendar 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 27th to October 1st, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Christian Wrage und Frédéric Munch werden in den Vorstand der Sopra Steria SE berufen und treten damit die Nachfolge von Urs M. Krämer an (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
27.09.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 20th to 24th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Nach Corona: Mehrheit der Arbeitgeber glaubt nicht an Homeoffice als Standard / 70 Prozent der Finanzdienstleister setzen dauerhaft auf Distanzarbeit (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From September 13th to 17th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Sopra Steria: Press Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21SEPA Request-to-Pay: Sopra Steria übernimmt Akkreditierung für neues Bezahlverfahren
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
13.09.21Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 August 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten