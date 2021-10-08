checkAd

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Genentech’s Anti-Amyloid Beta Antibody Gantenerumab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Alzheimer’s Disease

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that gantenerumab, an anti-amyloid beta antibody developed for subcutaneous administration, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of people living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This designation is based on data showing that gantenerumab significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque, a pathological hallmark of AD, in the ongoing SCarlet RoAD and Marguerite RoAD open-label extension trials, as well as other studies. Learnings from these studies have been incorporated into the optimized design of two ongoing parallel, global, placebo-controlled and randomized Phase III trials, GRADUATE 1 and 2. The pivotal trials are evaluating gantenerumab in more than 2,000 participants for more than two years and are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been committed to advancing the science of Alzheimer’s as well as our investigational medicine gantenerumab, and we look forward to delivering a comprehensive and robust data set that furthers our collective understanding of this devastating disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “This Breakthrough Therapy Designation reinforces our confidence in gantenerumab, which would be the first subcutaneous medicine for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with the potential for at-home administration.”

Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to accelerate the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions with preliminary evidence that indicates they may demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapies that have received full FDA approval. This designation for gantenerumab marks the 39th Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Genentech’s portfolio of medicines.

AD is a progressive, fatal disease of the brain characterized by a decline in memory, language, and other thinking skills as well as changes in mood and behavior. Biological changes in the brain are believed to start decades before clinical symptoms of AD become evident. Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia, which currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide, and is projected to reach 78 million by 2030. An enormous and growing public health challenge, it is predicted to cost the global economy a cumulative $20 trillion over the next decade, or the U.S. $2.8 trillion per year by 2030. Approximately 10 million people are diagnosed with AD each year. Given the medical and societal complexities of AD, several tools and treatment options will likely be required to meet the multiple and diverse needs of people living with the disease.

