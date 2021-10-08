checkAd

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche’s anti-amyloid beta antibody gantenerumab granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Alzheimer’s disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.10.2021, 17:40  |  22   |   |   

  • Gantenerumab is an investigational antibody in Phase III development for early Alzheimer's disease (AD)
  • Gantenerumab is the first and only anti-amyloid antibody being investigated for subcutaneous administration in late-stage trials for the treatment of AD
  • Ongoing Phase III GRADUATE programme with gantenerumab is anticipated to deliver a comprehensive data set with expected readout in the second half of 2022

Basel, 8 October 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that gantenerumab, an anti-amyloid beta antibody developed for subcutaneous administration, has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of people living with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). This designation is based on data showing that gantenerumab significantly reduced brain amyloid plaque, a pathological hallmark of AD, in the ongoing SCarlet RoAD and Marguerite RoAD open-label extension trials, as well as other studies. Learnings from these studies have been incorporated into the optimised design of two ongoing parallel, global, placebo-controlled and randomised Phase III trials, GRADUATE 1 and 2. The pivotal trials are evaluating gantenerumab in more than 2,000 participants for more than two years and are expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been committed to advancing the science of Alzheimer’s as well as our investigational medicine gantenerumab, and we look forward to delivering a comprehensive and robust data set that furthers our collective understanding of this devastating disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “This Breakthrough Therapy Designation reinforces our confidence in gantenerumab, which would be the first subcutaneous medicine for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease with the potential for at-home administration.”

Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to accelerate the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions with preliminary evidence that indicates they may demonstrate a substantial improvement over available therapies that have received full FDA approval. This designation for gantenerumab marks the 39th Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Roche’s portfolio of medicines.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche’s anti-amyloid beta antibody gantenerumab granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Alzheimer’s disease Gantenerumab is an investigational antibody in Phase III development for early Alzheimer's disease (AD)Gantenerumab is the first and only anti-amyloid antibody being investigated for subcutaneous administration in late-stage trials for the treatment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Call and Webcast on Cystic Fibrosis Programs
Candelaria Provides an Update on Lender, Accendo Banco
Ceres Acquisition Corp. Releases Letter to Shareholders
Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public ...
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Stage 2A Expansion to Increase Throughput +25% to 500,000 Tonnes Per Annum at ...
Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces October 2021 Distribution
Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Another Quarter of Strong Gold Production; Announces Third Quarter ...
AgJunction Enters into Arrangement Agreement to be Acquired by KUBOTA Corporation for CAD $0.75 per ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Insurance Expert Jim Wrynn Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director
Fortinet to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...