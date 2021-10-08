checkAd

Director/PDMR Shareholding

08.10.2021   

OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

8 October 2021

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
(a)    Name Neal Ransome 
2. Reason for the notification
(a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman
(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
(a) Name OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
(b) Legal Entity Identifier 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
(a)

 Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1p each in OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC
Identification code GB0034202076
(b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares
(c)

 Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.326 per share 8,106
(d)



 Aggregated information  Not applicable - single transaction
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(e) Date of the transaction 7 October 2021
(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803





