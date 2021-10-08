Latécoère Completes the Acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico

Further to the news release dated September 16 and announcing the signing of the acquisition of Shimtech de Mexico (SDM) from Avantus Aerospace Ltd, Latécoère is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction.

Latécoère, a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, today announces the closing of the acquisition of Mexico-based Shimtech de Mexico (SDM).

Following the acquisition of Technical Airborne Components (TAC) at the end of August, this is the second external growth transaction since the completion of the Group’s capital increase at the beginning of August.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at €132,745,925 divided into 530,983,700 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 - Reuters: LAEP.PA - Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

