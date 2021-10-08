checkAd

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 18:00  |  14   |   |   

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the third quarter ended September 30 following the close of the market on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss business and financial results as well as the company’s outlook.

The webcast will feature a live Q&A session following the business and financial update.

What: Webcast featuring Quarterly Business Update, Financials and live Q&A
Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

A live webcast of the event will be available on Luminar’s Investor site at http://luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar:

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) is transforming automotive safety and autonomy by delivering lidar and associated software that meets the industry’s stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained over 50 industry partners, including the majority of the global automotive OEMs. In 2020, Luminar signed the industry’s first production deal for autonomous consumer vehicles with Volvo Cars, which now expects to make Luminar’s technology part of the standard safety package on their next generation electric SUV. Additional customer wins include SAIC, Daimler Truck AG, Intel’s Mobileye, Pony.ai and Airbus UpNext. Founded in 2012, Luminar employs approximately 400 with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Luminar Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luminar to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 11, 2021 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR), the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, today announced that it will provide its quarterly business update and report its financials for the third quarter ended September 30 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...