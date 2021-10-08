checkAd

FB INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Facebook, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – FB

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 17:59  |  13   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) resulting from allegations that Facebook may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Facebook securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Facebook Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 309,41€
Hebel 14,99
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 350,16€
Hebel 14,30
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2176.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: Between September 13, 2021 and October 3, 2021, The Wall Street Journal released a series of nine articles alleging that Facebook had been misleading investors regarding its business operations. The allegations were based on internal documents provided by a whistleblower. On October 4, 2021, CBS’s segment 60 Minutes spoke with the whistleblower and published the whistleblower’s SEC whistleblower complaints. On October 5, 2021, the whistleblower testified before Congress concerning Facebook’s misleading statements and omissions of material fact.

Among the numerous allegations, the internal documents show that: (1) Facebook misled investors regarding how its “Cross Check” or “XCheck” system actually functioned, which in reality gave preferential treatment to Facebook’s ‘VIP’ users; (2) despite its outward facing policy of disallowing users under the age of 13, Facebook was internally researching pre-teen users and their engagement with certain Facebook services, and how to turn those users into long-term users; (3) despite Facebook’s stated policy of making its services as safe as possible, Facebook lagged in its response to drug cartels and human traffickers using its services; (4) Facebook misrepresented its negative impact on teens’ mental health, particularly in teen girls; (5) Facebook misled investors and advertisers by inflating its shrinking user base; and (6) Facebook misrepresented its role in fomenting ethnic violence and division.

Between September 13, 2021 and October 5, 2021, Facebook share prices dropped by $48.72, or over 12%, to close on October 5, 2021 at $332.96.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

Facebook Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Facebook Aktie Börsengang zu 38,00 Dollar, ein Zuckerstück ?

Diskussion: DAVOS: Facebook-Managerin Sandberg verteidigt Daten-Geschäftsmodell
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FB INVESTOR ALERT ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Facebook, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – FB WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) resulting from allegations that Facebook may have issued materially misleading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
CEI Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Camber ...
Tesla Q3 2021 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrFacebook – Stabilisierung nach Abverkauf
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
08:27 UhrDie nächste Amazon, Facebook oder Netflix: Diese Aktie sollte man genau im Blick behalten!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:22 UhrLYNX: Facebook: Da ist der Wurm drin – was, wenn dieser Boden bricht?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
07.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Alibaba, Bilibili, Amazon, Facebook, BioNTech, PayPal, EA - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
07.10.21Facebook-Aktie: Wer den Schaden hat, braucht für die Konkurrenz (durch Twitter) nicht zu sorgen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.10.21Facebook-Aktie: 2 Gründe, warum ein Investment nicht infrage kommt
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.10.21Lambrecht: Soziale Netzwerke stärker regulieren
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21Alibaba, Aspermont, Facebook – Cyberangriffe oder Datenlecks?
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
06.10.21Tech-Market Report: TecDAX und NASDAQ fallen; Tesla (TL0) und Nvidia (NVD) leicht im Plus
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21Big-Tech: Droht der Ausverkauf?(2) 
Dr. Hamed Esnaashari | Chartanalysen