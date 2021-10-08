checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Christoph Goppelsroeder unanimously elected to Board of Directors

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bühler Management AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Christoph Goppelsroeder unanimously elected to Board of Directors

08-Oct-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bühler Group's Board of Directors

Uzwil (Switzerland), October 8, 2021 - Christoph Goppelsroeder, former President and CEO of DSM Nutritional Products, was unanimously elected to Bühler Group's Board of Directors today, October 8, 2021.

Christoph Goppelsroeder (62) was unanimously elected to Bühler's Board of Directors at an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting today. With his appointment, the Board of Directors is gaining an experienced executive who has played a crucial role in innovation and who puts customer needs first.

Swiss national Christoph Goppelsroeder began his career at The Boston Consulting Group. From 1994 to 2003, he held management positions at Roche Vitamins in Switzerland, Belgium, and the US. He joined DSM through their acquisition of Roche's Vitamins business in 2003 when he co-led the integration of Roche Vitamins and acted as DSM Managing Board member from 2005 to 2006. From 2007 to 2012, he oversaw Syngenta's Global Seed Care Division. In 2013, Christoph Goppelsroeder was appointed President and CEO of DSM Nutritional Products, DSM's largest business, and Member of DSM's Executive Committee. He led the division on a robust growth path, both organically as well as through acquisitions. He retired on April 1, 2021.

Christoph Goppelsroeder studied Civil Engineering at ETH in Zurich and holds an MBA from Insead, Fontainebleau. 

Christoph Goppelsroeder was unanimously elected to Bühler Group's Board of Directors on October 8, 2021 (picture source: DSM).

Media contacts:

Burkhard Böndel, Head of Corporate Communications
Bühler AG, 9240 Uzwil, Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 955 33 99
Mobile: +41 79 515 91 57
E-mail: burkhard.boendel@buhlergroup.com

